TRADITIONAL healer Chileya Chilufya, popularly known as Kalonga Kanono, and two others have pleaded not guilty to the charge of child trafficking for the purpose of engaging in sexual exploitation. In this matter, Chileya Chilufya (52), Natasha Wills Chileshe (21) and Ebba Mwinji Chileshe (32) are charged with the offence of child trafficking, contrary to Section 3A (1) of the Anti-Human Trafficking (Amendment) Act No. 16 of 2022 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Chilufya, Natasha and Chileshe, on June 2, 2024, in Lusaka, jointly and while acting together, trafficked SRW, a child, within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of engaging in sexual exploitation. When the matter came up for age determination...