FRANCIS Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’ has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court in a matter where he is charged with two counts of hate speech and expressing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour. In the first and second counts, Kapwepwe is charged with hate speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Securities and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Kapwepwe, on March 31, 2025, using a computer system via his TikTok page called Why Me the Lion of the World, knowingly without lawful excuse used hate speech against the Tonga people that ‘Nalumango is a foolish woman, who has...