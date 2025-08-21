A 42-year-old caretaker of Njolwe, National Housing area has told the Lusaka High Court that he heard two-gun shots fired in the area on July 23, 2024, between 19:00 to 20:00. General Mwewa also narrated to the court how he discovered IBA Director General Guntila Muleya’s lifeless body in Njolwe area. And Lusaka High Court Judge Vincent Siloka, on Tuesday conducted a scene visit in Chongwe’s Njolwe area, at the scene where the body of IBA DG Guntila Muleya was discovered. Meanwhile, family members of the late Muleya broke down at the scene. In this case, four individuals who include Chipyoka, 42, M’Thusani Baza Dokowe, 29, Alex Caleb Zulu, 30, both police officers and Samuel Baza Dokowe, 37, an engineer,...