THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned judgement in the matter where former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji are charged with willful failure to comply with laid down procedures and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. This was after Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga was informed by Malanji’s lawyer, Chandiwila Nyimbili of Messrs. Makebi Zulu Advocates that the accused became unwell on August 21. However, Principle State Prosecutor Mwangala Mwala questioned Malanji’s sick note’s credibility, citing inconsistencies with the name and specification of the illness. In this matter, Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being...