THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has convicted former Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, on two counts of wilful failure to comply with laid down procedures. Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga has also convicted former Foreign Affairs minister, Joseph Malanji, on seven counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Meanwhile, Magistrate Wishimanga has acquitted Malanji on count five for being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. In this matter, Yamba was charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji was charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It was alleged in the first count that...