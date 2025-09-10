THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili with a case to answer in a matter he is charged with one count of unlawful assembly. Lusaka Magistrate Kawana Mwamfuli has since placed Kambwili on his defence. In this matter, Kambwili was jointly charged with Charles Kakula and was facing one count of unlawful assembly and riot, while the latter was also facing an additional charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race. But earlier in May 2024, the State discharged Kakula from his charges in the matter. Allegations in the matter are that Kambwili, on January 26, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, unlawfully did...