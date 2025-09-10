THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has set September 17, 2025 as judgement day in the matter where a Mozambican woman with albinism was allegedly trafficked and almost sold for K100 million. In this matter, Patson Tembo, 60, Moses Banda, 25, Jackson Zulu, 44, Andrew Kabali, 37, Emmanuel Mwanza, 29, Richard Moonga, 27, and Daniel Mwanza, 38, are facing two counts of trafficking. In the first count, the seven are charged with conduct facilitating trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 71(b) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act Number 11 of 2008 of the Laws of Zambia. The charge alleges that on February 8, 2024, in Lusaka, the accused facilitated human trafficking. The second count charges them with prohibition of trafficking in persons, contrary...