A DEPUTY Director at the National Assembly of Zambia is in court for allegedly stealing a Toyota Land Cruiser worth K1.1 million belonging to the National Assembly. Kumoyo Kumoyo, a deputy director of horticulture and logistics, is charged with the offence of theft of motor vehicle contrary to Section 281A of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that, on an unknown date but between March 24, 2025 and April 13, 2025, in Lusaka, Kumoyo did steal a motor vehicle, namely a Toyota Land Cruiser bearing registration number GRZ 917 CN valued at K1,100,000.00, the property of the National Assembly. Kumoyo, however, denied the charge before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Anna Vomvas-Holland. Taking...