CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa argues that Statutory Instrument No. 24 of 2025, which prescribes the salaries and housing allowances of judges, undermines judicial independence. In a press statement, Wednesday, Sangwa noted that President Hakainde Hichilema issued the SI on May 16, 2025, despite a Constitutional Court judgment on July 31, 2023, which held that the power to determine judges’ emoluments rests exclusively with the Emoluments Commission, acting on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission. “President’s Unconstitutional Statutory Instrument No. 24 of 2025 on Judges’ Salaries. [I], John Sangwa, SC, Petitioner in Cause No. 2021/CCZ/0012 (John Sangwa v The Attorney-General), draw public attention to Statutory Instrument No. 24 of 2025: The Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025,...