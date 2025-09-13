THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted two traditional doctors accused of attempting to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through sorcery for professing knowledge of witchcraft and for being in possession of charms. The accused, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde and Leonard Phiri, a resident of Sinda District in Eastern Province, are charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft contrary to Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia. The prosecution alleges that between November 22 and 24, 2024, the duo jointly pretended to exercise supernatural powers intended to cause fear. In a second count, they are accused of possession of charms, contrary to Section 11(2) of the same Act. When the matter came up for judgement on Friday, Magistrate...