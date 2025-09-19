AN arresting officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that there is insufficient clinical lab evidence to support the offence of rape in the case where a woman is alleging that she was raped by John General. Assistant Superintendent Wellington Fwelanga also told the court that the victim did not see the accused’s manhood but only felt it. This is in a matter in which Miracle Impact Ministries International overseer Pastor John Nundwe, alias John General, was dragged to court for allegedly raping a Matero woman. Particulars of the offence are that Nundwe, on November 22, 2023, in Lusaka, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the Matero woman without her consent. When the matter came up before Magistrate Amy Masoja Chilangwa,...