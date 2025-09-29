THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a pastor from Chipangali District in Eastern Province and two others to three years’ imprisonment with hard labor for being in possession of forged banknotes. In this matter, Elias Tonga, 55, of Mafuta Village, was jointly charged with Peter Musongo, 43, a cross-border truck driver from Lusaka East, and Wallace Kapangu, 51, a peasant farmer from Mkushi. The trio were facing one count of illegal possession of forged banknotes, contrary to Section 358 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence were that Musongo, Kapangu, and Tonga, on August 22, 2024, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, had in their possession 2,798 pieces of forged US$100...