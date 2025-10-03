THE Ndola High Court has awarded Mlaula Mhango, a former employee of North Rise University Registered Trustees, K461,875 as damages for unfair and wrongful dismissal. The court awarded Mhango compensation equivalent to 24 months of her basic salary plus allowances following what it ruled was the abrupt and unfair termination of her contract. In December 2024, Mhango sued her former employer seeking payment of K34,107.69 as leave pay for 48 days; K14,211.53 for 20 accrued leave days; one month’s salary in lieu of notice amounting to K18,475.00; gratuity of K221,700.00; damages for wrongful dismissal; and damages for inconvenience, emotional, and mental distress. When passing judgment, Justice Davies Mumba ruled that the termination was abrupt and caused Mhango considerable inconvenience and...