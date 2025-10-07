THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda to six years’ imprisonment for wilful failure to comply with procedure. Meanwhile, the court also sentenced his co-accused, ZRA director of administration Callistus Kaoma, to nine years’ imprisonment for the same offence. In this matter, Chanda was jointly charged with Kaoma, with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they disposed of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the commission, as well as abuse of authority. In counts one to three, it was alleged that Chanda and Kaoma, between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2020, in Lusaka, being public officers namely, Commissioner General and Director of Administration respectively,...