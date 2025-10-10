AN arresting officer has told the Lusaka High Court that Sylvia Mutuba, a woman accused of manslaughter following the discovery of her husband’s skeletal remains, did not kill her husband but concealed his demise with hopes that he would resurrect after prayers. Detective Sergeant Simushi Masola narrated that Mutuba’s children informed him that their father, whose skeletal remains were found with dead maggots and flies on a bed, died on November 21, 2023, around 10:00 hours to 11:00 hours. In this case, Mutuba is facing a charge of manslaughter of her husband, George Kalaba. Testifying before High Court Judge Anna Ononuju, Masola said a bad smell of something that was dead led him to the room where the skeletal remains...