THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered that the charge sheet for Francis Kapwepwe, also known as Why Me, be revised after ruling that it is defective due to inconsistencies regarding where and when the alleged hate speech offences occurred. Meanwhile, the court has dismissed Kapwepwe’s application to have the Zambian courts recuse themselves from handling his matter. On September 23, 2025, the defence lawyer raised a jurisdictional challenge, arguing that the alleged arrest in Zimbabwe between May and June of this year placed the matter outside the competency of the Lusaka Magistrate Court. In this matter, Kapwepwe is charged with two counts of hate speech and one count of expressing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race, tribe,...