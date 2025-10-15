AN arresting officer has told the Lusaka High Court that Sylvia Mutuba, a woman accused of manslaughter following the discovery of her husband’s skeletal remains, was present the day her husband died, stating that she turned his head and covered his face with a blanket. Detective Sergeant Simushi Masola has testified that negligence on Mutuba’s part led to the death of her husband, George Kalaba. Mutuba is charged with manslaughter in connection with Kalaba’s death. During cross-examination before High Court Judge Anna Ononuju, Masola refuted the defence’s account that Kalaba died on November 21, 2023, while Mutuba was not in the room. “George Kalaba was unwell but was still able to walk. But on November 21, 2023, when she was...