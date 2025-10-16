FORMER Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has applied for bail pending appeal against six years’ imprisonment for wilful failure to comply with procedure. Meanwhile, the State has opposed a bail application by Chanda, stating that there was no likelihood of success to his appeal. In this matter, Chanda was jointly charged with Kaoma, with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they disposed of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the Commission, as well as abuse of authority. In counts one to three, it was alleged that Chanda and Kaoma, between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2020, in Lusaka, being public officers namely, Commissioner General and Director of Administration respectively,...