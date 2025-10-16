A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that a clergyman and teacher at Matero Boys Secondary School, who allegedly stole K717,600 intended for the registration of GCE candidates, posted in the WhatsApp group he created that he flew to India to commit suicide. In this matter, Alifasi Banda, a teacher at Matero Boys Secondary School who also serves as a reverend at Reformed Church in Zambia, is facing one count of theft by public servant. It is alleged that Banda, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2025 and March 7, 2025, in Lusaka, being a person employed in the public service as a teacher, stole K717,600, the property of government, that came into his possession by virtue of...