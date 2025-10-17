72yr old Jane Lusengo Shikapwasha leaving the house, after the Lusaka High Court visited the crime scene in Ibex Hill Lusaka on Thursday 16th October 2025. The scene is where late Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha was allegedly murdered and shot -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FORMER Home Affairs minister Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha’s widow, Jane Lusengo, 73, broke down in tears yesterday when the Lusaka High Court visited the Ibex Hill home where her husband was allegedly murdered. A forensic ballistics expert, Isaac Kalimanshila, testified that the t-shirt Shikapwasha was wearing at the time of his death was torn into two pieces, with one piece showing clear gunshot damage. He told the court that the bullet hole was located on the left side of the abdomen, and that several other items of clothing were sent to the chemistry laboratory for further forensic analysis. “The t-shirt was torn into two even pieces. One piece of the two had gunshot damage on the abdominal mid-lower part. It...