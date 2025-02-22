Dizmo, born Ephraim Kasonde, confidently claims to be the hottest rapper in the country right now. Beyond his music, Dizmo takes pride in being a responsible father to his five-month-old son and a devoted partner to his woman. To honor fatherhood, he released a rap song titled “Father of the Year,” celebrating fathers who work hard for their families. Originally set for release last year, the video finally dropped this year and has already amassed nearly 300,000 views on YouTube. “Father of the Year” highlights Dizmo’s dedication to providing for his family and securing his child’s future. He noticed that many tribute songs focus on mothers, so he decided it was time to create one for fathers. The inspiration for...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here