I REALLY want to have a child very soon, says Rachel Chakwa Mwewa alias Xaven The Kopala Queen. But before we get to her desire to get married and pop out kids every year, yes, she said that, let’s talk about her views on sex before marriage. Featuring on the ZMB Talk show with Edna recently, Xaven said she always advises her boyfriend of four years, Nez Long, to be strong because the Bible prohibits sex before marriage. Whether or not she was joking, I’ll let you be the judge, but here is what she said on the subject: “My take on sex before marriage, Biblically [eyebrows raised] it’s bad but abana mwalipusaika Edna, efyo myebapo nalikanya, nalikanya nei topic, alo Nachi isawikale...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here