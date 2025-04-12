FAME can either destroy or make you, don’t let it get to your head, says RnB Icon Mbangweta Mwendaweli alias TY2. Ty2, the Smile hit maker, recently dropped a 15-track album titled Chosen Ones which he says has received a good response from fans who are saying “good music is back”. I had a privilege of listening to the new album which is a masterful blend of melody, emotion, and story-telling with rich mature content showcasing Ty2’s artistry and ability to connect with listeners on a deep, personal level. With seven albums to his name, the legend has continuously proved to be a formidable force in the music industry. Ty2 tells Diggers Lite that humility and understanding his purpose and experience have made him...