LEGENDARY Artiste Hamoba Choombe says his new Teddy Bear Love Album will make his fans happy because they have been starved of his music for too long. Hamoba was one of the supporting artistes at K’millian’s listening party for his Full Circle album last weekend at Scream Music Club. Besides Ma Africa’s Daxon, Hamoba put up a scintillating performance with his hit song entitled Bisa M’tima, leaving an electric atmosphere. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Hamoba says his new Teddy Bear Love Album will make his fans happy. “Just to tell people that my album is out as well. It’s a 20-track album, the title is Teddy Bear Love. It’s online, you can find it on all streaming platforms....



