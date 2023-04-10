THE World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) has expressed happiness with the country’s progress in baseball five development. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, WBSC representative Andrea D’auria said the mother body was impressed with the Zambia’s commitment towards the development of the sport. D’auria, who is currently in the country to help Zambia come up with a national team, said Zambia was blessed with abundant talent despite the sport being introduced four months ago. He said he was happy and impressed with Zambia’s technique and commitment towards the growth of the sport. “To be honest, I’m really impressed with the levels of commitment I have seen. It’s clear Zambia is blessed with abundant talent that only needs to be nurtured…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.