CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant says his team will hold its own at the 2023 AFCON after outshining Ivory Coast to book a ticket in style at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday. Zambia on Saturday beat Ivory Coast 3-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to seal a spot at the Africa Cup finals after missing the last three editions. Speaking in a post-match interview in Ndola, Grant said Chipolopolo were improving in every game and expected them to be at a higher level when they arrive in Ivory Coast for the tournament early next year. “The team is going very well, they were better than they were in the second game against Lesotho. In all aspects of the game, defence, offense…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.