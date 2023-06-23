ZAMBIAN Breweries has pumped in K620,000 sponsorship package towards the hosting of the Africa Rugby Women’s 2024 Olympics pre-qualifiers set for next month. Zambia hosts the pre-qualification tournament set to run from 1st to 5th July at the Lusaka Showgrounds in Lusaka. The Zambian team has been paired against Senegal, Egypt, Mauritius, and Algeria in its Pool. Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Government Complex, Zambia Breweries’ head of marketing Thelma Kaonga said the organisation decided to support Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) to contribute to sports development in the country. “We are excited as Zambia Breweries to be part of this journey of supporting the growth of sport in the country. We have decided to pump in K620,000 to…...



