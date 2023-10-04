THE women’s national team yesterday jetted out of the county ahead of the Cosafa Championship that swings into action this afternoon in Durban, South Africa. Coach Bruce Mwape named an all-local squad that included the majority of players who featured in the back-to-back friendly wins over Morocco in Casablanca and Rabat. In an interview before departure yesterday, assistant coach Florence Mwila said the target was to defend the title and give new players the needed exposure. “The mood in the team is okay. We know what lies ahead, we just have to defend the title and nothing less. Everyone is fine and ready to play. All teams are a threat and will give us a tough time knowing that we…...



