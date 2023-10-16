ZAMBIA has had to settle for a silver medal after losing the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Championship final against Malawi yesterday. Malawi claimed a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Asimenye Simwaka and Sabinah Thom at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in South Africa. The Copper Queens however walked away with the fair play award. Malawian striker Temwa Chawinga walked away with a double as a player of the tournament and Golden Boot winner having finished the tournament with nine goals while Zimbabwean goalkeeper Jacqline Shongwe won the golden glove. Coach Florence Mwila was left heaping praises on her girls despite failing to defend the title. Mwila said Zambia’s future in women’s football was bright, adding that the technical bench knows who to…...



