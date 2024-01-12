DEFENDING champions Power Dynamos this afternoon hosts in-form and fast-rising Konkola Blades at the Arthur Davies Stadium in a thrilling Week 20 MTN Super League fixture. With both teams currently enjoying form, this afternoon’s fixture promises fireworks as a win for the Chililabombwe-based side would send it into the top eight while Power seeks to catch second placed Red Arrows. Power is without defeat in five games but it is its home record that should scare Blades as the champions have not lost in more than a year at Arthur Davies. Power’s last home loss in the league came in November 2022 against Green Buffaloes. In the first round, the two sides played out a scoreless draw in Chililabombwe, while…...



