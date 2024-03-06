KONKOLA Blades Coach Beston Chambeshi has attributed the team’s good performance to an improved work ethic and a strong desire to achieve their goals. Chambeshi took the reigns at the club in November and has only tasted defeat once in 12 games, winning four and drawing seven. The Chililabombwe-based side, sits 10th in the MTN Super League, with 29 points, after 23 games played. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Chambeshi said the team has set itself a target of finishing within the top eight teams at the end of the season. He said the working culture and belief in the team give him confidence in achieving the target. “We have the momentum right now and are working...



