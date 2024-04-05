AFRICA Boxing Union (ABU) bantamweight champion Davy Mwale has told Kenyan challenger, James Mugeni, that “talk is cheap,” after the latter promised to wrestle the ABU title away from Mwale. Upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) on Wednesday, Mugeni said he was in the country to give Mwale a beating he would never forget. Mwale will defends his title on April 6 at the Government Complex where Gracious Simwalizi will also face Hassan Milanzi of Zimbabwe for the vacant regional Super bantamweight title. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Thursday, Mwale said talk was cheap and promised to put Mugeni in his place. “Talk is cheap. I’m not a fan of talking too much, but what I...



