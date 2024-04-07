RICKY Banda scored an early contender for goal of the season when he helped Red Arrows to a 1-0 win over Power Dynamos at Arthur Stadium in Kitwe. Arrows have opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the league standings, and ended Power’s 13-match unbeaten run. The goal came in the 12th minute against the run of play with Banda shooting outside the box. It is a result that left Power coach Oswald Mutapa regretting his team’s missed chances. “It was a tough game, but we did not do enough. We could have gone three up in the first half. They [Arrows] only had one shot on target, and it was a goal,” Mutapa said after the game....



