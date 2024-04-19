OSAKA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 13: Rainford Kalaba of TP Mazembe during the FIFA World Club Cup match between TP Mazembe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Osaka Nagai Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY Teaching Hospital (UTH) Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda says former Chipolopolo midfielder Rainford Kalaba’s condition is steadily improving as he remains stable. Kalaba, a member of the 2012 AFCON winning squad, was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at UTH. Updating the nation yesterday, Chanda said Kalaba had continued receiving treatment at the UTH adult wing. “Mr Rainford Kalaba has continued to receive treatment at the University Teaching Hospitals-Adult. His condition is steadily improving as he remains stable. The medical professionals at the hospital are fully committed to ensuring that he receives the care he deserves,” Chanda stated. She appealed to the country to continue praying for the AFCON...