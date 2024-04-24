THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, General Secretary Reuben Kamanga for money laundering offences. DEC has also arrested Madalitso Kamanga and Jairos Siame, who are not FAZ officials. Kamanga and his General Secretary appeared for interrogations over K341,901.00 paid to two non-FAZ officials in allowances, and K99,000 for air tickets to the AFCON. The quartet appeared before DEC under the Anti-Money Laundering Unit from 10:00 hours and only left the premises at 14:40 hours. According to a statement issued by DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer, Sydney Katongo, the four were charged with obtaining money by false pretence among other charges. “The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested and jointly charged two (2) Football Association of Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.