MINISTRY of Sports Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe has urged the relay teams to give their best ahead of the Bahamas World Championships that swing into action this weekend. According to the World Athletics latest rankings, Zambia’s 4x400m men’s relay team is the fastest in the world, following the 2:59.21 time recorded at the All Africa Games in Ghana last month. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Wednesday, Chileshe said the ministry was expecting good results from the relay teams. “It was unfortunate that our athletes got stuck in Turkey, everything is being resolved, and I think others have already arrived in the Bahamas. For us to support them, we believe in them and are hopeful that they will give us...



