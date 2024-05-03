BARBRA Banda is enjoying a flying start to her career with Orlando Pride in the USA, netting a brace and bagging an assist yesterday as her team won 4-1 against North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Super League (NWSL). The forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in only her second start for the team, setting a NWSL record for the most goal contributions by any player in their first two starts. For Orlando’s first goal, Banda intercepted a loose pass in her own half and charged forward on the left wing before laying a perfect through ball to Ally Watt, who who had no trouble beating the Courage goalkeeper. With the end of the first half...



