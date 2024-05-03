FOOTBALL administrator Luxon Kazabu has urged the football fraternity to address issues using the established channels to avoid causing damage to the beautiful game. FAZ had its Annual General Meeting (AGM) halted by the Lusaka High Court after banned football administrator Damiano Mutale sued the FAZ top brass for allegedly changing the constitution without following the procedures. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Thursday, Kazabu urged sports administrators with grievances concerning the running of football to seek redress using the correct channels. “As a Life Member of the Football Association of Zambia, I have listened and watched things unfold regarding the recent drama, and I now feel duty-bound to comment. In the interest of football, those who may have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.