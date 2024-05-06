THE Men’s 4x400m relay team settled for a fifth-place finish in heat one at the Bahamas World Relay Championships after clocking a time of 3:05.00 seconds. In the heat won by the United States of America (USA), who times 3:00.42, Japan finished second with a time of 3:00.98, while Germany, Trinidad and Tobago settled for third and fourth place finishes with times 3:01.25 and 3:04.15 respectively. Team Zambia, comprising Muzala Samukonga, Patrick Nyambe, David Mulenga and Sitali Kekana could only settle for a fifth slot and will be hoping to do better on day two of the qualifiers. In the Women’s 4x400m relays, Zambia finished seventh after clocking 3:35.37. Italy won the heat after clocking 3:26.28, Canada finished second with...



