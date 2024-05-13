“I AM proud of this team. They have fought to be champions, and this trophy is for every fan for the support us out there,” were the words of Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe after edging Kabwe Warriors 2-1 to win the 2024 Absa Cup at the National Heroes Stadium. Goals from Ricky Banda and Alassane Diarra led the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored team to their second Absa Cup trophy, fulfilling their dreams of winning a double. Arrows pocketed a whooping K800,000 while the runner-up walked away with K350,000. At a fully packed Stadium, the two sides played an entertaining game to the amusement of the thousands of soccer fans, who had thronged the Heroes Stadium. Speaking during the...



