COPPER Queens captain Barbra Banda won a penalty that was converted by Adriana as Orlando Pride won 1-0 over Bay FC, extending their unbeaten streak to nine games and their winning streak to six. In the match that saw the World’s two expensive players, Banda and country mate Racheal Kundananji face each other, with Banda’s side emerging winners. Pride opened a three-point lead at the summit of the NWSL ahead of Kansas City’s game against North Carolina Courage in the early hours of Monday. Banda has been involved in six goals directly in five games, scoring four, and assisting twice, and she has also won two penalties. Pride remained unbeaten through their first nine games to start the season, the...



