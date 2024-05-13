PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on the football fraternity to unite and resolve challenges that arise amicably through dialogue. And the President has called on the corporate world to come on board and help introduce more football cups in the country. Speaking after watching the Absa Cup finals at the Heroes Stadium yesterday, the Head of State called on parties with grievances to engage in dialogue rather than rushing to the courts of law. “Let’s continue resolving challenges that we face amicably through dialogue. We must always dialogue. Challenges will always arise. Misunderstandings will always arise at any stage, but we must be magnanimous enough to dialogue and solve problems. I know the judicial system. It’s the last recourse we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.