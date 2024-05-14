Under 17 Zambia national celebrating striker Ruth Mukoma's 2nd goal against Uganda during the Under 17 Women's World Cup qualifiers at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Zambia won 2-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Under 17 Zambia national celebrating striker Ruth Mukoma's 2nd goal against Uganda during the Under 17 Women's World Cup qualifiers at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Zambia won 2-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged the U17 women’s national team to be relentless and work extra hard to finish off Uganda in the reverse fixture set for Kampala this Friday. And the President urged football administrators to resolve their wrangles through dialogue so that the football fraternity can move forward. The Copper Princesses thrashed Uganda 2-0 at the Heroes Stadium, courtesy of goals from Namute Chileshe and Ruth Musonda to carry an advantage heading into the return fixture. The Carol Kanyemba-drilled side is an inch close to progressing to the last round of the Dominican Republic 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. Speaking when he addressed the U17 team after the game, the Head of State said the country was...