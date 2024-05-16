FROM LEFT: Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, FNB Zambia chief executive officer Kapumpe Chola, Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu and FNB Zambia strategic marketing and communications officer Kasali Mwaba Kaingu during the announcement of the FNB Kopala Run marathon media briefing in Lusaka on Wednesday 15th May 2024-Picture by Chongo

FROM LEFT: Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, FNB Zambia chief executive officer Kapumpe Chola, Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu and FNB Zambia strategic marketing and communications officer Kasali Mwaba Kaingu during the announcement of the FNB Kopala Run marathon media briefing in Lusaka on Wednesday 15th May 2024-Picture by Chongo

FIRST National Bank (FNB) Zambia has announced a sponsorship of K4 million for the 2024 FNB Kopala Run, scheduled for July 20 at the Garden Court in Kitwe. The FNB Kopala Run, previously called the ‘FNB 10Km Run’ has been renamed following the addition of the 21Km race to the already existing 5Km walk and run and the 10Km races. The second edition of the Kopala Run is expected to attract over 4000 participants, doubling last year’s turnout for the inaugural event. Entries fees for the 21Km race are pegged at K295, while the 10Km and 5Km races are pegged at K195 and K190. Speaking during the re-launch of the FNB Kopala Run, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu thanked FNB Bank...