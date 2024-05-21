BARBRA Banda has captured the headlines once more after scoring a brace to help Orlando Pride register a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign FC yesterday. Banda has been very instrumental in leading Pride to the summit of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Copper Queens skipper struck either side of the break, scoring her first goal in the 18th minute and completing a brace just before the hour mark in the 58th minute. The victory so Pride move to 24 points, two better than second-placed Kansas City after 10 matches played. The brace took Banda’s tally to six league goals and helped her team extend its unbeaten run to 10 straight games in the 2024 campaign. Prides’ victory tied a...



