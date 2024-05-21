GOVERNMENT has commended Commonwealth and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga for qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Samukonga qualified for the summer games after finishing second at the Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League in Morocco with a time of 44.54 seconds. In a race won by Belgian Alexander Doom with a time of 44:51 seconds, Samukonga settled for a second-place finish, with a three-millisecond difference. Finishing third was Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, with a time of 44:59 seconds, while South Africa’s Lythe Pillay finished fourth after clocking 44:78 seconds. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Monday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu commended Samukonga for his qualification. “Muzala’s hard work has finally paid off at the end of the day. He has been...



