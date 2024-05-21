FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged soccer fans to fill up the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium when the Chipolopolo host Tanzania on June 11 in the World Cup qualifiers. And Kamanga has congratulated Red Arrows and Green Buffaloes Women for being crowned champions in their respective leagues. The World Cup qualifiers resume next month, with the Chipolopolo having back-to-back qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania. Zambia travel to Morocco on June 7 before hosting the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on June 11 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. In his latest column, Kamanga said fans gave the team an extra push and the zeal to fight for the Chipolopolo badge. “Our Chipolopolo will be engaged in back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualifiers...



