THE Zambia national team faces Morocco in a crucial World Cup qualifier later today. Avram Grant’s men sit second in Group E, which also includes Niger, Tanzania and Congo Brazzaville. Apart from Congo who are yet to register a point, all members of the the group are tied on three points. Morocco leads the standings courtesy of a superior goal difference, while Niger and Tanzania sit on third and fourth positions respectively, with Congo occupying the bottom slot. Chipolopolo’s opponents today have played a game less, automatically giving them an advantage over the rest of the group members. Grant has already admitted that Morocco is a stronger team than Zambia, which makes this encounter even more vital to the Chipolopolo’s...