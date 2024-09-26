IN the annals of Zambia’s political history, few figures stand out as profoundly as the inimitable George Wello Mpombo. As Zambia mourns the passing of this son of the soil, we are reminded of a man whose very existence in the political sphere was marked by the harmonious fusion of loquacity and unflinching patriotism. Mpombo’s untimely departure on September 22, 2024, has left an irreplaceable void in both our hearts and in the tintinnabulation of political discourse. He was not merely a politician, but a grandiloquent statesman, a veritable maestro of mellifluous musings who had the audacity to transform even the most mundane political kerfuffle into a grand symphony of words. Born on July 14, 1949, in Kabwe, George Mpombo...



