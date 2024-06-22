BBC Sounds has aired a documentary on the Zambia National Team’s Gabon Air Disaster, which took the lives of 30 people aboard a DHC-5 Buffalo transport aircraft of the Zambian Air Force on the evening of April 27, 1993. The documentary was created by former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw, who was born on the Copperbelt in Zambia but featured for the Welsh national team. Earnshaw says his upbringing on the Copperbelt laid the foundation for what eventually turned out to be an extraordinary football career in the English Premier League and the Welsh national team. His audio documentary dubbed “The Copper Bullets”, while centred around the Gabon Air Disaster, also explores Zambia’s football landscape from the late 1980s when the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.